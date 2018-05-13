Merging outdoor and indoor spaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Warmer temperatures are upon us as well as the rebirth of all things lawn and garden, so Belgard wants to help us make the most out of our backyards this season. Belgard focuses on outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, setting the standard in innovation and quality of products while providing consumers and professionals resources to thrive outdoors.

Kohl Fitzmaurice, owner of KF Landscapes, talks about how homeowners are designing and remodeling their homes to connect with their backyards including. The outdoor living space can be a full extension of your indoor space with the right design including folding walls, seamless transitions, outdoor bedrooms and clean lines.

For more information visit http://kflandscapes.com/ and www.belgard.com.