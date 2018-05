× Motorcyclist killed in Overland crash

OVERLAND, MO – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Overland Sunday evening. It happened just after 6:00pm at Page Avenue and Ashby.

Police say it appears the motorcyclist was headed east on Page when it struck an SUV turning on westbound Page onto southbound Ashby.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver did not report any injury.