× Padres beat Cardinals 2-1 in 13 Innings

Eric Hosmer’s double in the 13th inning finally ended the Cardinals/Padres marathon on Saturday night. The new Padres first baseman, a San Diego native, send the home crowd home happy. It was the only pitch Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers threw in the game. The loss will go to John Brebbia, who walked two batters before Hosmer’s winning hit. San Diego took a 1-0 second inning lead when Jose Martinez threw wildly to third base trying to get lead runner Raffy Lopez. The throw went into left field and Lopez scored making it 1-1. The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning when Jose Martinez doubled to score Paul DeJong. Lost in the game was a solid start by Cards pitcher Michael Wacha. He pitched six innings allowing one unearned run, while striking out seven.

The Cardinals will look to take three out of four games in this series, when they play the Padres at 3:10 PM Sunday. Adam Wainwright returns to the Cardinals starting pitching rotation.