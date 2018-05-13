Post-Scripts: Insurance claim denials for emergency air ambulance transports

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave, Joel Currier and Kurt Erickson from the St.Louis Post Dispatch. The group discussed the invasion of privacy trial involving Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The show also featured an interview with Post Dispatch Samantha Liss. The panel discusses reporting by both the Post Dispatch and Fox 2 News on insurance claim denials for emergency air ambulance transports.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.