Southern Illinois port project needs $1M to move forward

CAIRO, Ill. – A southern Illinois city needs to raise $1 million to continue progress on a port project.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the Cairo Port Authority would use the funds for permitting and design costs. The authority hopes to build a river port on the Ohio River side of Cairo.

Project consultant Todd Ely says it could take up to 2 years to complete the permitting and design process. He says once that’s finished, contracts can be made with companies interested in using the port and then construction can begin.

The authority has received nearly 20 letters of interest from businesses that have expressed interest in using the port.

The Rauner Foundation gave the authority $100,000 five months ago to market the proposed development to companies and investors.