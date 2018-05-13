Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - It's strawberry season at Eckert's Farm and there are plenty of activities that are fun for the entire family.

The Strawberry Festival is happening every weekend in May. It's a time to share with family and friends. Enjoy outdoor festival foods and live entertainment at this old-fashioned all-American festival. Kid’s activities include pony rides, children’s play area, petting farm, carnival rides, and inflatable.

Pick-Your-Own Strawberries will begin on Saturday, May 19th. The cost for pick-your-own strawberries will be $2.99/lb. Homegrown strawberries are now available for purchase from our Belleville Country Store. They cost $5.49/quart.

For more information visit www.eckerts.com or call (618) 233-0513.