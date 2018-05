Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lisa Sabin, Director of Events at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, talks about the ways that couples can make their weddings unique and fun and how to do so while managing their budget. When planning a wedding, it is very important to stay within the budget and Lisa has tips on how to do so while making sure the big day is special and customized to your preferences.

For more information visit https://stlouisarch.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html.