You Paid For It: City of St. Louis begins making repairs to rec centers

ST. LOUIS- The city of St. Louis is making progress in correcting problems pointed out in a You Paid For It expose’ in the Fall of 2016. That investigation revealed a lot of maintenance problems that had been neglected for years at city recreation centers.

For example, the heat didn't work right in one center, allowing only have the facility to be heated in the cold Winter months. The boxing ring in another center was a mess. Now a new boxing ring has been installed.

Greg Hayes, head of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry plans to spend one million dollars making needed repairs. This time they vow to keep up with the maintenance and not let things get out of hand.