4 arrested over ‘bodily fluid’-tainted cupcakes served to classmates

WINCHESTER, Conn. – Police arrested four people accused of serving cupcakes tainted with bodily fluid to their former classmates at a Connecticut high school, according to WTIC.

The two boys and two girls aren't being identified since they were juveniles at the time of the incident. They face charges of conspiracy to commit fourth-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and second-degree breach of peace.

The four allegedly served the befouled baked goods to classmates at The Gilbert School in Winchester last year.

A concerned parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told WTIC they distributed the cupcakes and acted as though they were doing it out of the kindness of their hearts.

"Then, during lunch, they bragged about putting 'bodily fluids' into the cupcakes to a small group of friends at lunch," according to the parent. "They expected their friends to find it funny, but reactions apparently backfired."

The cupcakes had the number 17 written on them in icing, but former student Kelsey Owens told WFSB that there was a code to the desserts.

"The kids they didn't like got the ones with dashes through the seven so they knew those were the tainted ones," Owens said.

"The case was presented to the prosecuting authorities (Juvenile Court) after an extensive forensic examination of the 'cupcake' and DNA comparisons of the suspect juveniles," police said.

No staff or students reported falling ill after eating the cupcakes.

Dr. Anthony Serio, head of schools, issued the following statement about the arrests: