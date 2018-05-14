Alex Reyes Strikes out 12 in Second Rehab Start

Cardinals top pitching prospect Alex Reyes took another big step in his rehab return to the Major League club, striking out 12 while pitching for Class A Peoria, IL on Monday night. It was the second rehab start for Reyes, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Reyes pitched 5 innings, allowed no runs and just one hit to along with those 12 K's.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne traveled to Peoria, Illinois to cover Reyes' outing and has the full report.

 