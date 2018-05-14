Boil order issued for Mascoutah residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

- A water main break has advised city officials to declare a boil order for the entire area of Mascoutah, Illinois Friday.

Residents of Mascoutah are instructed to cook water to a rolling boil for a minimum of 5 minutes before consuming.

The city posted to its Facebook page warning that water service to the entire city would be shut off for eight hours to make repairs. Those repairs have since been made but the boil order sticks until further notice.

It is not yet known when the boil order will end.