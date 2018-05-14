Contact 2 helps local family get senior pictures after store closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Graduation season is upon us. It’s a special time marked by special moments. When a St.Louis family couldn’t get their hands on some special pictures, they called Contact 2.

“He went through a lot to get where he’s at," said Bonner.

Deborah Bonner is talking about her grandson Kailen Braselman, a senior at Hazelwood West High School. Last fall he had senior pictures taken at Cilento Photography in Chesterfield.

“He’s in a black two-piece suit and he’s with his dog Cesar,” added Bonner

When Deborah called to see if she could pick up the pictures she says an answering service informed her the store was closed for good. She tells me school officials said they weren’t sure happened. Without any warning, she was now without answers.

“I’m hopeful that with a couple of phone calls we can locate those pictures and at least get some action so you guys can have those,” she said.

We went to the shop only to find signs on the door confirming what we already knew. Furniture still sat inside but no one was there, just a lockbox on the door. I contacted Cilento’s parent company Lifetouch. A spokesperson for the company could not explain why the store closed or why Deborah Bonner wasn’t alerted. What the company did do is find Kailen’s senior pictures.

“I see a young, intelligent man getting ready to start life,” Bonner said.

And with his future ahead of him, his family has some beautiful photos to help remember past accomplishments.

“I thank you so much for getting involved. If it wasn’t for you, these would not be here. I really believe that. This is a great success story,” said Bonner.

We like to tell those Contact 2 success stories. Stories that wouldn't be possible without the help of our loyal volunteers. If you think you'd like to help your community as a Contact 2 volunteer, we'd like to hear from you. Call us at 314-213-7869 or send us an email to volunteer@tvstl.com.