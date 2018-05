× Death of south St. Louis man now considered a homicide

ST. LOUIS, MO — The death of a man in south St. Louis has been ruled a homicide. The victim was found shot and killed just before 4pm Sunday on Lasalle Lane near South 14th Street.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators originally thought the victim shot himself in the Clinton Peabody housing project. Now police believe he was killed by someone else.