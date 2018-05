Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Economists predict gas prices will hit record levels this summer.

According to experts at Bank Of America factors like Venezuelan oil production and the United States pulling out of the Iran deal may lead to oil prices to hit $82 per barrel by next month.

It could rise to $100 per barrel by the start of 2019, a level not seen since 2014.

The good news: Gas is still far below 2008's all-time high of $4.11.