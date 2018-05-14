Gender reveal cake has expecting St. Louis reporter reeling

ST. LOUIS, MO — A gender reveal did not go the way one FOX 2 reporter thought. Erika Tallan is expecting to have a baby this October. She had a cake made with blue or pink filling.

The baker knew the gender of the child, but Erika and her husband did not. The couple gave a sealed envelope with the information from the doctor to the cake maker.

Tallan and her husband recorded the exciting moment on Mother’s Day when they discovered the gender of their unborn child. Erika thought she was going to have a boy. Watch the video to see her reaction when she cuts the cake and sees the filling.