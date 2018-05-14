Greitens’ campaign lawyer sniping with House investigative committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The special House investigative committee looking into Governor Eric Greitens canceled what would have been its second public meeting ever.

Chairman Jay Barnes canceled the meeting before it began. He said some committee members were delayed because of a traffic accident on Interstate 70. The cancelation seemed to have more to do with Greitens and lawyers for his campaign.

Barnes sent a very direct message to Catherine Hanaway, one of the attorneys for Governor Greitens’ campaign.

Hanaway issued a statement the same day the committee released its second report concerning the governor and his fundraising.

Greitens is facing a felony charge in St. Louis for tampering with a computer. It’s alleged he used a donor list from The Mission Continues charity to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign. Witnesses in the report say the governor is lying.

“Upon the release of our second report, Catherine Hanaway promised that her client would cooperate with subpoenas for production of documents and testimony to this committee,” Barnes said.

In her statement, Hanaway said Representative Barnes, “…ought to ask the campaign for its version of events before acting as judge and jury in a matter that was settled long ago.” She added, “…he never asked the campaign to testify before his committee, nor did he request that the campaign provide any documents to his committee.”

On Monday, Barnes said Hanaway had been less than completely cooperative.

“Unfortunately, after having promised to be fully open and fully transparent, Hanaway responded by providing some documents that were responsive to our subpoena,” he said. “She also objected to other large categories of documents.”

The committee is reviewing the documents it has received and considering options to enforce the committee’s subpoena powers for the remainder of the items requested.

“It is disappointing the chairman didn’t mention the more than 14,000 documents provided,” Hanaway said in a statement.

Hanaway said they were combing through other documents to possibly submit to the committee. She called Barnes' statements intentionally misleading.