Greitens humbled after prosecution dropping invasion of privacy charge

ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens, (R) Missouri, celebrated a huge legal victory Monday by making a statement outside the courthouse where an invasion of privacy charge was dismissed.

“Today the prosecutor dropped the false charges against me,” said Greitens. “This is a great victory and it has been a long time coming.”

The governor went on to say he was a changed man and has been humbled by what’s happened since his admitted affair with a hair stylist.

“Above all, I am sorry for the pain this process and my actions caused my family, my friends and people of Missouri,” he said.

The governor’s attorneys notified the prosecution they planned to call Gardner as a witness. They believe she suborned perjury by allowing an investigator to testify falsely under oath.

The prosecution decided to dismiss the charges and ask an independent prosecutor to take up the case. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said the prosecution’s case was filled with misconduct.

“I can tell you it makes me fearful as to what’s going on with other defendants that may not have the wherewithal to show what goes on and how evidence can be manipulated and how misconduct could be rampant,” said Rosenblum. “It’s frightening.”

Earlier in the day, the defense filed a motion to dismiss because the prosecution failed to produce any evidence the governor took a photo of his mistress.

“This case is never going to be charged again,” predicted Rosenblum. He said any prosecutor examining the facts would not find enough evidence to move forward.