House panel subpoenas Greitens' political groups

ST. LOUIS – A special House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens says it has received some but not all of the documents it requested from the governor’s political committees.

Committee Chairman Jay Barnes said Monday that the House had issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from Greitens’ campaign committee, former campaign manager Austin Chambers and a secretive committee called “A New Missouri” that has supported Greitens’ agenda.

Barnes said a Greitens attorney supplied a “substantial number” of documents but also objected to providing “other large categories of documents.”

The House investigation is separate from Greitens’ criminal trial on invasion of privacy.

The House panel issued subpoenas after a Greitens’ campaign attorney complained the panel hadn’t sought its input before releasing a report about Greitens’ political use of a charity donor list.