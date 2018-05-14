Jury selection continues in the Greitens trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One by one, potential jurors were questioned by St. Louis prosecutors and attorneys for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The process is part of finding a jury who will hear the invasion of privacy case stemming from an affair the governor acknowledged. Greitens has denied any criminal wrongdoing and his attorneys have suggested the prosecution is a political witchhunt.

Some jurors questioned admitted they would have a difficult time being objective. Several potential jurors said they opposed the governor’s positions regarding organized labor.

One potential juror was questioned about whether she told co-workers she would “fry” the governor if she were to serve on the jury. She denied having said that.