Jury selection in Missouri governor’s trial to enter 3rd day

ST. LOUIS, MO- Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday. Instead, attorneys who began screening 160 prospective jurors last week are to continuing doing so Monday. And that process is now expected to last into Tuesday.

Greitens is charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of a woman in a compromising position without her permission in March 2015.

The Republican governor has denied any criminal wrongdoing but has acknowledged having an extramarital affair with the woman. He hasn't directly answered questions about whether he took the photo.

The affair ended more than a year before Greitens won election in November 2016.