ST. LOUIS, MO- Angry MacBook users have filed a class action lawsuit against Apple. Users say Flatter keyboards are breaking down because specks of dust can get trapped underneath the keys making them un-pressable.

The lawsuit claims despite awareness of the keyboard defect Apple has continued to use it on MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops.

Flatter keyboards were first introduced on the 12-inch MacBook in 2015.