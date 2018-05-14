× Northwest Missouri prison disturbance under investigation

CAMERON, Mo- Authorities are investigating a weekend disturbance at a northwest Missouri prison.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a news release that 209 inmates refused to return to their housing units around 8:10 p.m. Saturday after dinner at the Crossroads Correctional Center. The release says the area was secured after some of the inmates began causing a disturbance and that the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as city and county law enforcement, responded.

Corrections officials say the situation was resolved by 2 a.m. Sunday with “no staff injuries and no serious offender injuries.” The release says corrections officials will assess any damage and meet with offenders about their concerns over the next several days.

Corrections department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.