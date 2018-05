Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rosanne is a 1.5-year-old beagle/cattle dog mix who loves any and all types of affection.

She weighs just over 22 pounds, is submissive, and enjoys having her belly rubbed.

She does well with other dogs, cats, and kids. She enjoys running around outside and playing with toys, but she would also make for a good couch buddy.

Visit Rosanne at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.