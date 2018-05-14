Police on the lookout for suspect in Rock Hill robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - According to police on Monday afternoon a man was robbed of cash in the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts on Manchester in Rock Hill. The suspect then took off in a Red Chevy Impala and the victim followed him.

Ladue Police Chief Ken Andreski said in the area of Old Warson Road and Kortwright the suspect sideswiped a school bus and then the victim hit the suspect’s car.

Andreski said it was a Ladue School District bus. Two kids were on board but neither of them was hurt. He said the suspect is a white male in his mid to early 20’s with facial hair and his car has front-end damage and no front license plate.