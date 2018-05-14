× Greitens invasion of privacy case dismissed

The invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was dismissed Monday.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the case because it wants a special prosecutor to try the case.

The case was dropped on the third day of jury selection.

The state plans to refile the case, though it’s unclear if that can happen due to the statute of limitations. If the case is refiled, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner could be called to the stand by the defense.

Judge Rex Burlison granted a request from Greitens’ defense team to call Gardner as a witness.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office released the following statement after the charges were dropped: