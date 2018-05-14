× Secretive Greitens’ group disputing subpoena

ST. LOUIS – An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign has turned over more than 14,000 documents to a House investigatory committee but is objecting to a subpoena issued to a separate secretive group that has supported Greitens’ agenda.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway said Monday that she doesn’t believe the committee called A New Missouri falls within the scope of the House investigation.

House investigatory committee chairman Jay Barnes said it’s considering its options for how to enforce the subpoena.

The House investigation could eventually lead to impeachment proceedings against Greitens but is separate from his criminal trial underway this week in St. Louis on an invasion-of-privacy charge.

The House panel issued subpoenas after Hanaway complained it hadn’t sought the campaign’s input before releasing a report May 2 about Greitens’ political use of a charity donor list.