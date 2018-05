ST. LOUIS, MO — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of central Missouri until 10pm. A second Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of central and northern Illinois also until 10am.

Storms are popping west of St. Louis and the likelihood of severe weather will increase Monday afternoon & evening. These storms could bring hail and damaging winds.

Check the latest forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Weather

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Iowa until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/owqTzdHuAz — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 14, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Zrsa0UxYpR — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 14, 2018