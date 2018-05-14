× St. Louis County Police called to homicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, MO – St. Louis County Police have been called to help investigate a homicide the City of Riverview in north St. Louis County.

Police say officers from the Riverview Police Department were called to the scene of a reported shooting around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning on Scenic Drive. A spokesperson the County police said officers found a 31-year-old male suffering from a least one gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information this case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

An investigation is ongoing.