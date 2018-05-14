× St. Louis police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 9-month-old

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are investigating the suspicious sudden death of an infant.

It happened early Monday in the 3900 block of Alexander Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. St. Louis police say that they responded to a call for help and found the 9-month-old girl unconscious and not breathing. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division and Child Abuse Unit responded to the scene. The Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation.