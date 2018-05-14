Violent weekend in St. Louis leaves three injured in multiple shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Three separate shootings have left 3 people wounded Sunday.

The violence continued into early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. Monday a person was shot while driving in their car. They stopped at a stop sign on Euclid Avenue when someone approached and asked for money.

The driver said 'no' and drove away, then heard gunshots and realized they had been hit. They stopped at a nearby business for help a nearby witness told FOX 2, it appeared the victim had been shot in the face.

They were taken to the hospital there is no word on their condition.

Then, around 2 a.m Monday. A shooting and a car accident happened simultaneously on North Tucker and Carr Street in North St. Louis. A family including at least one child was in their apartment at the time as a stray bullet was fired into their home hitting their t-v and a wall.

There are still no suspects or motive in a series of shootings Sunday.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20’s was shot once in the shoulder. The victim went to an area hospital on his own accord and is in stable condition.

Another person was shot in the arm around 12:45 a.m. in a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of S 14th Street. The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. a victim arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to his chest. The location of the shooting is still unknown.