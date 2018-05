× Wentzville offering free Narcan kits to fight opioid epidemic

WENTZVILLE, MO – The city of Wentzville plans to fight the opioid epidemic by handing out free Narcan kits today. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse will be on hand to help distribute the kits. The St. Charles County Ambulance will also educate people on how to properly use Narcan to treat a drug overdose.

The event is at 6pm at Wentzville City Hall. To register to attend, call 636-639-2107.