5 St. Louis-area hospitals named level 1 STEMI Centers

ST. LOUIS, MO- Five SSM Health hospitals in St. Louis are designated leaders in heart attack care with a designation in Missouri as Level I Time Critical Diagnosis STEMI Centers.

Dr. Michael Lim, a cardiologist with Slucare and S-S-M Health St. Louis University Hospital joined FOX2 Tuesday to discuss the differences between a Stemi Heart Attack and why they require a higher level of care.

SSM Health hospitals designated as Level I STEMI centers by Missouri are:

• SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

• SSM Health St. Mary`S Hospital

• SSM Health St. Clare Hospital

• SSM Health Depaul Hospital

• SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital In St. Charles