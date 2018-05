Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Guru Troy Amdahl and seeker Dave Braun are embarking on a cross-country journey in their 1970's VW Surf Van.

They both stopped by the FOX2 studios Tuesday to talk about their 50 state quest and book titled "Oola-Find Balance In An Unbalanced World".

Oola Dream Tour Booksigning

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 15

Novel Neighbor

7905 Big Bend Blvd

www.Oolalife.Com