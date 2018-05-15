Be the 1st to SLIDE Typhoon Twister at Six Flags!

New this season at Six Flag’s Hurricane Harbor… it’s Typhoon Twister. Bigger… faster…wetter. Plunge five stories… whirl around a 40-foot bowl…and ride the giant wave to fun! FOX 2 and KPLR 11 want you to be the first to slide down the all-new Typhoon Twister on Thursday, May 31st!

Typhoon Twister is heading to Hurricane Harbor in 2018. Typhoon Twister is the latest addition to the 12-acre water park which is offered free with theme park admission. The hybrid attraction joins our other water park thrills of Bonzai Pipeline, and Tornado.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enter to win the chance to be the 1st to Slide the all-new Typhoon Twister! Note: Eligible winners must be able to come to Six Flags St. Louis on Thursday, May 31st at 8am.

Contest rules