Beast Craft BBQ, Hi-Pointe Drive-In partner to raise money for Pedal the Cause

ST. LOUIS - Chef Christina Fitzgerald, owner of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, is teaming with pitmaster David Sandusky, owner of Beast Craft BBQ, to raise money for Pedal the Cause.

Fitzgerald and Sandusky visit Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss a special burger collaboration—the $11 Beast of Burgen—with $5 of from every burger sold going to help fight cancer.

The burger will be available at Hi-Pointe Drive-In on May 18 from 11 a.m. until it’s sold out.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

1033 McCausland Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63117

314-349-2720

You can register or donate to Pedal the Cause online at PedalTheCause.org.