ST. LOUIS - "Beat Shazam" is the hit game show on Fox hosted by actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx.

On the show, teams of two race against the clock -- and each other -- for a chance to win a million dollars by identifying the biggest hit songs of all-time.

And guess who's also on the show this season? Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne joins the series as DJ. Both Jamie and Corinne join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss the upcoming second season of "Beat Shazam."