Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO - Tuesday, May 15 does not only honor the popular treat but also honors Ruth Graves Wakefield.

In 1937, Ruth cut pieces of Nestle Semi-Sweet chunks of chocolate and tossed them into her cookie dough.

Her creation went on to carry the name of her employment; The Toll House Inn located in Whitman, Massachusetts. Nestle got wind of the creation and the legendary Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie was born.

Nestle eventually signed a deal with Wakefield that gave her a lifetime supply of chocolate.