Dave Murray’s forecast and disco for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Still on the unsettled side for Wednesday…a mix of clouds and sun with some scattered showers and thundershowers…limited…we are on the edge of a weak tropical spin from the Gulf of Mexico… that will be close…the reason for the mix of clouds and sun…and the core focus for scattered wet will be southeast MO and southern IL. Quiet times Thursday, Friday and Saturday…80’s to near 90 by Saturday. Scattered storms start an uptick Saturday night and into Sunday…but no all day rains.