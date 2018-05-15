× FBI has probed ex-CIA employee over leak of hacking tools

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The FBI is investigating whether a former CIA employee jailed on child pornography charges is also tied to a massive leak of cyber hacking tools.

According to court documents reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, government prosecutors say Joshua Adam Schulte of New York is a target in the investigation of the theft of hacking tools the CIA used to spy overseas. WikiLeaks began releasing them in March 2017.

No charges have been filed against Schulte and his defense lawyers have insisted he was not involved.

At a January hearing on child pornography charges filed against Schulte, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York said the government conducted several search warrants on Schulte’s home.

Schulte’s name was first reported Tuesday by The Washington Post.