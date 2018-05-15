× Former YMCA employee sentenced in Missouri child porn case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a former Springfield YMCA employee has been sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 28-year-old Benjamin Goodwin of Springfield was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

Goodwin had been employed as a childcare worker at the Springfield YMCA at the time of the offense. He had worked at the YMCA for more than a decade and also worked as a special education paraprofessional.

A forensic examination recovered dozens of message exchanges with others, including a picture Goodwin transmitted of one of the children he had supervised at the YMCA.