Greitens' lawyer to file police report against Kim Gardner, investigator

ST. LOUIS – An attorney on Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ legal team is filing a police report against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her investigator in the Greitens case, William Tisaby, for alleged misconduct and perjury.

Attorney Ed Dowd said the prosecutor’s office dropped its invasion of privacy case against Greitens because there was no evidence of criminal activity against the governor. Judge Rex Burlison had approved the defense team’s request to allow Gardner to take the stand.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the case because it wants a special prosecutor to try the case. Monday marked the third day of jury selection in pre-trial activity.

Greitens was indicted in February for allegedly taking a photo of his mistress without her consent. The governor later admitted to the affair, which occurred in 2015 before he ran for public office.

The state could refile the invasion of privacy charge against Greitens at a later time, though it’s unclear if that can happen due to the statute of limitations.

Attorney Dowd said Gardner hired Tisaby as a private investigator rather than solicit the assistance of St. Louis police. The defense claims it has proof that Tisaby lied under oath and that he was paid well over his $10,000 retainer fee. Tisaby pleaded the Fifth during pre-trial hearings.

Dowd released the following statement just before noon Tuesday: