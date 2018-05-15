× House panel pushes ahead with Gretiens probe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an affair, but a legislative committee is pushing forward with its own investigation into the Republican governor.

On Tuesday, a House investigatory committee decided to call Greitens policy director Will Scharf as a witness. The panel wants to ask him about a memo he wrote in July 2016 about an apparent plan to funnel money to Greitens’ campaign from anonymous donors.

At the time, Scharf was working for Catherine Hanaway, a rival in the Republican primary who now is an attorney for Greitens’ campaign.

The panel also released a document Tuesday showing Greitens’ political aides had discussed setting up a fundraising committee as soon as December 2014, two months before Greitens actually did so.