House panel pushes ahead with Gretiens probe

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens talks to reporters outside the Civil Courts Building after charges of invasion of privacy against the Governor were dropped in St. Louis on May 14, 2018. Prosecutors said that Greitens had taken an explicit photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair, without her consent. Greitens proclaimed his innocence of taking a photo but did admit to having the affair. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an affair, but a legislative committee is pushing forward with its own investigation into the Republican governor.

On Tuesday, a House investigatory committee decided to call Greitens policy director Will Scharf as a witness. The panel wants to ask him about a memo he wrote in July 2016 about an apparent plan to funnel money to Greitens’ campaign from anonymous donors.

At the time, Scharf was working for Catherine Hanaway, a rival in the Republican primary who now is an attorney for Greitens’ campaign.

The panel also released a document Tuesday showing Greitens’ political aides had discussed setting up a fundraising committee as soon as December 2014, two months before Greitens actually did so.