Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- May is national Better Hearing And Speech Month and Walker Scottish Rite Clinic is working to raise awareness about their no-cost services available to parents to help detect and treat childhood speech and hearing issues.

Director Jacob Gutshall and Sheri Mistretta of the Light Foundation join FOX2 to discuss the warning signs parents should look to determine whether their child has a speech or language disorder.

To schedule, a screening call 314-529-9200 or visit www.Srclinic.Org