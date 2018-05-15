× Lawyer: Investigator in Greitens case a ‘scapegoat’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An attorney for an investigator under fire in the now-dismissed criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his client is being used as a “scapegoat.”

Attorney Jermaine Wooten said Tuesday that private investigator William Tisaby did nothing wrong. Greitens’ lawyers claim the St. Louis prosecutor’s office allowed Tisaby to commit perjury and withhold evidence from defense attorneys.

Prosecutors on Monday dismissed a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Grietens after a court ruled that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had to answer questions under oath from Greitens’ attorneys.

Wooten calls Tisaby “an honest and decent man” who was just doing his job.

Gardner’s office has said the charge stemming from Greitens’ 2015 extramarital affair will be refiled by a special prosecutor or an assistant in her office.