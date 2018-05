× ‘Make a dumb St. Louis joke’ – Wisecracks about STL from the people who live here

ST. LOUIS, MO — Comedy is a tradition in the mound city. For example, every year local kids go out for Halloween and perform a stand-up routine for candy.

One local Reddit user asked for jokes about St. Louis. Many comments from the thread called “Make a dumb St. Louis joke” are hilarious.

These are some of the highlights: