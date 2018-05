Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis police are investigating a early morning shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Cabanne Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard.

The victim was a male in his 50's and was transported to a hospital after a gunshot wound to the chest.

No word yet on suspects or motive. The victim has yet to be identified.