WATERLOO, IL - The era of World War ll returns Saturday, June 10 in downtown Waterloo for Military Heritage Day. Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith and Sarah Deutch joined FOX2 Tuesday to discuss what will be expected on Military Heritage Day.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

Military Heritage Day

10:00am - 8:00pm Saturday, June 10th

100 South Main Street