Missouri Auditor seeking information on hiring of private attorneys by Governor's office

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office is seeking information about the use of taxpayer funds to hire private attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens’ office.

Attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim say they’ve been hired to represent the governor’s office in potential House impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

Garber says he’s charging $320 an hour, which is half his normal rate. Greim says he and colleague Dane Martin are charging $340 an hour.

Galloway released a letter Tuesday that she had sent to Greitens’ office seeking copies of bids and contracts for the attorneys, itemized billings and the budget line item from which they are being paid.

In a statement, State Auditor Nicole Galloway said: