Missouri governor no longer facing sex-related charge

ST. LOUIS, MO- Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say the felony invasion-of-privacy case against him was crumbling under a lack of evidence and they doubt any charge will be refiled.

But the St. Louis circuit attorney's office says it still plans to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant. Prosecutors alleged Greitens took a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair. They dropped the charge Monday.

The Republican still faces other problems. Missouri's Republican legislative leaders say they still will convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

Greitens also remains charged with a felony in St. Louis for allegedly disclosing a donor list from a veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign.