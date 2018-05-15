Police credit two men for taking down machete wielding woman inside gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL CITY, MO - Terrifying moments inside of a BP gas station on 8th Street and Truman Boulevard in Crystal City.

Police said that just after 5:30 am Tuesday, a 54-year-old Festus woman barged into the convenience store wielding a machete, screaming that she was looking for “A lady from Mississippi.”

Police said the suspect even made threats toward a 66-year-old clerk, knocking over merchandise while waving the machete over her head.

Police said that a 37-year-old customer managed to distract her by knocking on the window.

The suspect put down the machete but continued to make verbal threats while throwing a beer bottle at the customer.

Police said the customer managed to grab the machete while the clerk physically wrestled the woman to the ground.

During the struggle, police said the suspect pulled a knife from her pocket but the clerk was able to hold down her arm while the customer took the knife away.

Minutes later, police arrived on the scene and arrested her.

The suspect was taken for a mental evaluation at St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

Longtime customer, Tony Zaitz said he got to the scene just a few minutes after police took the woman away.

Zaitz said he took a picture of the aftermath and posted the image of the mess to Facebook.

“I was like ‘Yeah I’m gonna take a picture of this,’ he said.

“I don’t know why it just hit me to take a picture of it, it was different than anything I had experienced.”

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

“This was a very serious situation and could have turned out much differently for everyone involved,” said Chief Chad Helms.

The incident remains under investigation pending criminal charges.